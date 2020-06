Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedrooms & 1.5 Bathrooms Downstairs Unit available in the heart of Los Angeles. Beautifully renovated with all new appliances - refrigerator, stove, washer & dryer. One large bedroom and one small bedroom, huge living room, and large kitchen area. Hardwood floors. 2 Tandem parking space. Close proximity to Downtown LA, Koreatown, USC, Hollywood, and many other LA neighborhoods.