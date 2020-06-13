2801 San Marino Street

Amenities

This location is very walkable which means most errands can be accomplished on foot. Its less than a mile from Southwestern University. This address is in the Koreatown neighborhood in Los Angeles. This neighborhood is known for its many commercial and residential mid- and high-rise towers, historic buildings, Asian high-fashion boutiques, and the largest concentration of nightclubs and 24-hour businesses and restaurants. The neighborhood has over 1,100 night-time establishments which includes numerous bars, clubs, restaurants, spas, noraebangs (karaoke studios), dancehalls, theaters, pool halls, coffeehouses, Hookah Lounges and internet parlors. You can walk to coffee at O2 Cafe and buy groceries at Mid-Town Market. Nearby restaurants include Rico Rico Restaurant, La Plancha Pupusas, The Corner Place, Big Bear Farm, Shin Chon Restaurant, Plum 2Y, Mood.

Gorgeous Newly Remodeled 1 Bed and 1 Bath with Private Entrance! This unit has hardwood laminate floors throughout, new light fixtures and modern finishes. New kitchen with new white cabinetry, white quartz countertops with gray streaks, gray subway tiles backsplash, large stainless steel basin sink with modern faucet and stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave. Large separate living room and bedroom. Bedroom with sliding mirrored glass doors. Bathroom with white quartz countertop with white cabinet and bathtub with shower rod. Shared laundry room on-site. Gated and Secured Entry. Tenant Pays All Utilities - Including Water and Trash (Rubs).



