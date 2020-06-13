All apartments in Los Angeles
2801 San Marino Street

2801 San Marino Street · No Longer Available
Location

2801 San Marino Street, Los Angeles, CA 90006
MacArthur Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
media room
This location is very walkable which means most errands can be accomplished on foot. Its less than a mile from Southwestern University. This address is in the Koreatown neighborhood in Los Angeles. This neighborhood is known for its many commercial and residential mid- and high-rise towers, historic buildings, Asian high-fashion boutiques, and the largest concentration of nightclubs and 24-hour businesses and restaurants. The neighborhood has over 1,100 night-time establishments which includes numerous bars, clubs, restaurants, spas, noraebangs (karaoke studios), dancehalls, theaters, pool halls, coffeehouses, Hookah Lounges and internet parlors. You can walk to coffee at O2 Cafe and buy groceries at Mid-Town Market. Nearby restaurants include Rico Rico Restaurant, La Plancha Pupusas, The Corner Place, Big Bear Farm, Shin Chon Restaurant, Plum 2Y, Mood.
Gorgeous Newly Remodeled 1 Bed and 1 Bath with Private Entrance! This unit has hardwood laminate floors throughout, new light fixtures and modern finishes. New kitchen with new white cabinetry, white quartz countertops with gray streaks, gray subway tiles backsplash, large stainless steel basin sink with modern faucet and stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave. Large separate living room and bedroom. Bedroom with sliding mirrored glass doors. Bathroom with white quartz countertop with white cabinet and bathtub with shower rod. Shared laundry room on-site. Gated and Secured Entry. Tenant Pays All Utilities - Including Water and Trash (Rubs). This location is very walkable. This address is in the Koreatown neighborhood in Los Angeles. You can walk to coffee at O2 Cafe and buy groceries at Mid-Town Market. Nearby restaurants include Rico Rico Restaurant, La Plancha Pupusas, The Corner Place, Big Bear Farm, Shin Chon Restaurant, Plum 2Y, Mood.

Amenities: Laundry, Secured and Gated Entry, Shared Laundry Room, Wall A/C Unit, Hardwood Laminate Floors.
Appliances: Refrigerator,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 San Marino Street have any available units?
2801 San Marino Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 San Marino Street have?
Some of 2801 San Marino Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 San Marino Street currently offering any rent specials?
2801 San Marino Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 San Marino Street pet-friendly?
No, 2801 San Marino Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2801 San Marino Street offer parking?
No, 2801 San Marino Street does not offer parking.
Does 2801 San Marino Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 San Marino Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 San Marino Street have a pool?
Yes, 2801 San Marino Street has a pool.
Does 2801 San Marino Street have accessible units?
No, 2801 San Marino Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 San Marino Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 San Marino Street has units with dishwashers.

