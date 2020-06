Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

sanctuary nestled in the hills. This contemporary home has stunning views throughout, Featuring an open plan layout ideal for entertaining. Situated at the end of a quiet cul de sac. Enjoy the peace and tranquility of the rolling hills set behind the heated pool, which you may not need as the ample garden and deck benefit from the sun all day long. Just a few minutes from Wonderland Ave Elementary. Offered Unfurnished.