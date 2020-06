Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Once owned by Ava Gardner during her relationship with Frank Sinatra. This private 3 bdrm 3 bath home on a secluded street in the Hollywood Hills, designed by Mid-Century Architect Ed Fickett. This home features a wall of glass, post-and-beam ceilings, several authentic, vintage touches, and most of today's modern amenities. Outdoor area complete with grassy yard, jacuzzi and massive upper and lower decks with canyon views perfect for entertaining. $8,500 Furnished. Easy to show!