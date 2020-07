Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Extraordinary three-bedroom, four-bathroom Architectural home in the Hollywood Hills in impeccable condition, fully furnished and equipped with top-of-the-line appliances. Easy access to the Studios, Music Venues, Sunset Blvd and the best luxury living can offer. This house boasts beautiful hardwood flooring and an abundance of natural light. It also features a sound system throughout, two-car garage with Tesla charger and all services, and utilities included. Easy to show.