All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 277 ST PIERRE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
277 ST PIERRE Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

277 ST PIERRE Road

277 N Saint Pierre Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

277 N Saint Pierre Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
game room
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
sauna
A regal compound, just moments through the prized Bel Air east gate, this is a residence of sophistication and incomparable opulence. Concealed behind private gates on a rare flat acre parcel, it is a world apart - where every comfort and luxury has been accounted for and no expense has been spared. From the vaulted entry, with its high windows and sweeping staircase, to the lavish wine cellar, this is truly a resort oasis providing the perfect environment for lavish entertainment and exceedingly gracious living. On the lower level the majesty of this home reveals itself, opening to the approx. 20,000 square foot entertainment space that includes a resplendent indoor full resort spa and pool, with massage room, sauna and steam bath, game rooms, bowling alley, expansive cinema, full bar, basketball and racquetball court, as well as gracious guest living quarters. The gorgeous grounds include an in-ground swimming pool, attached spa, outdoor kitchen, and dining area. Truly majestic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 ST PIERRE Road have any available units?
277 ST PIERRE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 277 ST PIERRE Road have?
Some of 277 ST PIERRE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 ST PIERRE Road currently offering any rent specials?
277 ST PIERRE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 ST PIERRE Road pet-friendly?
No, 277 ST PIERRE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 277 ST PIERRE Road offer parking?
Yes, 277 ST PIERRE Road offers parking.
Does 277 ST PIERRE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 277 ST PIERRE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 ST PIERRE Road have a pool?
Yes, 277 ST PIERRE Road has a pool.
Does 277 ST PIERRE Road have accessible units?
No, 277 ST PIERRE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 277 ST PIERRE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 277 ST PIERRE Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College