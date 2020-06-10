All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2758 SAWTELLE

2758 Sawtelle Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2758 Sawtelle Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Enter this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath gem with 1,456 square feet of living space. Note the decorative cross pieces on the dual pane bay windows, shiny hardwood floors, fireplace and high ceilings. A separate formal dining room with wet bar could be used as an office or den, because the open kitchen with granite counters and warm wood cabinets also has a large seating area and private outdoor patio. Check out the oasis back yard with brick patio seating areas and an in-ground spa fed by a babbling brook. The 2 car garage and long driveway can hold up to 5 cars. There is energy efficiant lighting and upgrade touches throughout the home. No smokers. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2758 SAWTELLE have any available units?
2758 SAWTELLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2758 SAWTELLE have?
Some of 2758 SAWTELLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2758 SAWTELLE currently offering any rent specials?
2758 SAWTELLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2758 SAWTELLE pet-friendly?
No, 2758 SAWTELLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2758 SAWTELLE offer parking?
Yes, 2758 SAWTELLE offers parking.
Does 2758 SAWTELLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2758 SAWTELLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2758 SAWTELLE have a pool?
Yes, 2758 SAWTELLE has a pool.
Does 2758 SAWTELLE have accessible units?
No, 2758 SAWTELLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2758 SAWTELLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2758 SAWTELLE has units with dishwashers.
