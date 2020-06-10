2758 SAWTELLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Enter this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath gem with 1,456 square feet of living space. Note the decorative cross pieces on the dual pane bay windows, shiny hardwood floors, fireplace and high ceilings. A separate formal dining room with wet bar could be used as an office or den, because the open kitchen with granite counters and warm wood cabinets also has a large seating area and private outdoor patio. Check out the oasis back yard with brick patio seating areas and an in-ground spa fed by a babbling brook. The 2 car garage and long driveway can hold up to 5 cars. There is energy efficiant lighting and upgrade touches throughout the home. No smokers. Available for immediate occupancy.