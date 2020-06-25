All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2753 WAVERLY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2753 WAVERLY Drive
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:40 AM

2753 WAVERLY Drive

2753 Waverly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2753 Waverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Located only a few blocks from the highly sought after Ivanhoe Elementary School, residence 1101 is positioned in one of the hottest neighborhoods on the east side of Los Angeles. Cutting edge style is combined with panoramic views and an ideal location close to all the excitement of Los Angeles. This residence includes all stainless steele Viking appliances, stackable washer and dryer unit, an open concept designer kitchen with quartz counter-tops and tiled back-splashes through out. This home has also been upgraded with custom lighting and hard surface flooring though-out every room. The two car garage attached to the residence. This charming neighborhood offers inspiration around every corner with many cool shops and notable restaurants within a mile from home. Whether you are on a mission to discover something unique, a place to meet up with friends or simply want to enjoy the outdoors, Silver Lake will inspire you to create and explore!. This townhouse comes fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2753 WAVERLY Drive have any available units?
2753 WAVERLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2753 WAVERLY Drive have?
Some of 2753 WAVERLY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2753 WAVERLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2753 WAVERLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2753 WAVERLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2753 WAVERLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2753 WAVERLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2753 WAVERLY Drive offers parking.
Does 2753 WAVERLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2753 WAVERLY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2753 WAVERLY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2753 WAVERLY Drive has a pool.
Does 2753 WAVERLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 2753 WAVERLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2753 WAVERLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2753 WAVERLY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College