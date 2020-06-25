2753 WAVERLY Drive

Amenities

Located only a few blocks from the highly sought after Ivanhoe Elementary School, residence 1101 is positioned in one of the hottest neighborhoods on the east side of Los Angeles. Cutting edge style is combined with panoramic views and an ideal location close to all the excitement of Los Angeles. This residence includes all stainless steele Viking appliances, stackable washer and dryer unit, an open concept designer kitchen with quartz counter-tops and tiled back-splashes through out. This home has also been upgraded with custom lighting and hard surface flooring though-out every room. The two car garage attached to the residence. This charming neighborhood offers inspiration around every corner with many cool shops and notable restaurants within a mile from home. Whether you are on a mission to discover something unique, a place to meet up with friends or simply want to enjoy the outdoors, Silver Lake will inspire you to create and explore!. This townhouse comes fully furnished.