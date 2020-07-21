2738 S West View St

Amenities
Beautiful, private bungalow centrally located in the heart of LA. Featuring spacious living area, luxurious bathroom, and airy bedroom. Soak up the California sun in private patio with dinning/living outdoor area. Parking available but also conveniently located steps from public transit.Fantastic location - Minutes to the new Sprouts on La Brea and Culver City TJ's and the food Co-Op. Looking for a night out in West Adams? We have great options! Delicious Pizza, Mizlala, Bee Taqueria, Alta, Adams Coffee, Los Anayas, and Highly Likely. Accessible to so much - Ballona Creek, the beach, Miracle Mile, USC, DTLA, Fairfax, Chinatown. Public transit steps away: Metro station + Bus stop! Pets ok!