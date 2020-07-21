All apartments in Los Angeles
2738 S West View St
Last updated August 30 2019 at 5:06 PM

2738 S West View St

2738 S West View St · No Longer Available
Location

2738 S West View St, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful, private bungalow centrally located in the heart of LA. Featuring spacious living area, luxurious bathroom, and airy bedroom. Soak up the California sun in private patio with dinning/living outdoor area. Parking available but also conveniently located steps from public transit.Fantastic location - Minutes to the new Sprouts on La Brea and Culver City TJ's and the food Co-Op. Looking for a night out in West Adams? We have great options! Delicious Pizza, Mizlala, Bee Taqueria, Alta, Adams Coffee, Los Anayas, and Highly Likely. Accessible to so much - Ballona Creek, the beach, Miracle Mile, USC, DTLA, Fairfax, Chinatown. Public transit steps away: Metro station + Bus stop! Pets ok!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2738 S West View St have any available units?
2738 S West View St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2738 S West View St currently offering any rent specials?
2738 S West View St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2738 S West View St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2738 S West View St is pet friendly.
Does 2738 S West View St offer parking?
Yes, 2738 S West View St offers parking.
Does 2738 S West View St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2738 S West View St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2738 S West View St have a pool?
No, 2738 S West View St does not have a pool.
Does 2738 S West View St have accessible units?
No, 2738 S West View St does not have accessible units.
Does 2738 S West View St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2738 S West View St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2738 S West View St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2738 S West View St does not have units with air conditioning.
