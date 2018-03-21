2737 OUTPOST Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Seclusion and extreme privacy in the Outpost Estates. A long curving driveway leads to this inspiring creative sanctuary with spectacular City to Ocean views, surrounded by nature and flowers. A remarkable opportunity, this 4000+ square foot hideaway offers a flexible floor plan with 4 beds and 5 baths. The expansive second floor features vaulted open beamed ceilings, beautiful wide planked floors and a second kitchen. French doors and windows create a seamless flow to the front yard and back patio. Minutes from Hollywood, Sunset Blvd and Studios. Parking for 10+ cars encourages frequent entertaining in the spirit of former owner Lyn Kienholtz who regularly hosted well-known artists, writers and other public figures for her legendary nightly dinners at this country French retreat in the Hollywood Hills. Who's on your guest list? Available September 1st.