All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2737 OUTPOST Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2737 OUTPOST Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

2737 OUTPOST Drive

2737 Outpost Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2737 Outpost Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Seclusion and extreme privacy in the Outpost Estates. A long curving driveway leads to this inspiring creative sanctuary with spectacular City to Ocean views, surrounded by nature and flowers. A remarkable opportunity, this 4000+ square foot hideaway offers a flexible floor plan with 4 beds and 5 baths. The expansive second floor features vaulted open beamed ceilings, beautiful wide planked floors and a second kitchen. French doors and windows create a seamless flow to the front yard and back patio. Minutes from Hollywood, Sunset Blvd and Studios. Parking for 10+ cars encourages frequent entertaining in the spirit of former owner Lyn Kienholtz who regularly hosted well-known artists, writers and other public figures for her legendary nightly dinners at this country French retreat in the Hollywood Hills. Who's on your guest list? Available September 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 OUTPOST Drive have any available units?
2737 OUTPOST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2737 OUTPOST Drive have?
Some of 2737 OUTPOST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2737 OUTPOST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2737 OUTPOST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 OUTPOST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2737 OUTPOST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2737 OUTPOST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2737 OUTPOST Drive offers parking.
Does 2737 OUTPOST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2737 OUTPOST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 OUTPOST Drive have a pool?
No, 2737 OUTPOST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2737 OUTPOST Drive have accessible units?
No, 2737 OUTPOST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 OUTPOST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2737 OUTPOST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College