273 BELMONT Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Antiquity meets modern in this 1883 original Queen-Ann Victorian home. Stroll back in time to the beautiful Victorian era Los Angeles, with ten foot high ceilings, splendid architecture and hardwood signature of the time. Now flash forward to our present day 21st century, with modern stainless-steel appliances, updated and air- conditioned living quarters, washer and dryer, wifi internet, and views of the downtown skyline. Being offered here is the top floor of this marvelous 19th Century mansion; two full bedrooms and closets, living room, dining room and modern kitchen. Two full bathrooms with tubs, sinks and showers also here. Tons of closet space and built-ins throughout. All pets okay! A parking space is reserved in the driveway, with electric charger. Walking distance to the Echo Park lake, minutes drive to downtown, and near all of the top bars and restaurants of the city. Bonus- another 600 sq ft attic space exclusively for this lease, fully secured for storage or artist studio