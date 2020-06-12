All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
273 BELMONT Avenue
Last updated May 20 2019 at 2:14 PM

273 BELMONT Avenue

273 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

273 Belmont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Antiquity meets modern in this 1883 original Queen-Ann Victorian home. Stroll back in time to the beautiful Victorian era Los Angeles, with ten foot high ceilings, splendid architecture and hardwood signature of the time. Now flash forward to our present day 21st century, with modern stainless-steel appliances, updated and air- conditioned living quarters, washer and dryer, wifi internet, and views of the downtown skyline. Being offered here is the top floor of this marvelous 19th Century mansion; two full bedrooms and closets, living room, dining room and modern kitchen. Two full bathrooms with tubs, sinks and showers also here. Tons of closet space and built-ins throughout. All pets okay! A parking space is reserved in the driveway, with electric charger. Walking distance to the Echo Park lake, minutes drive to downtown, and near all of the top bars and restaurants of the city. Bonus- another 600 sq ft attic space exclusively for this lease, fully secured for storage or artist studio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 BELMONT Avenue have any available units?
273 BELMONT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 273 BELMONT Avenue have?
Some of 273 BELMONT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 BELMONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
273 BELMONT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 BELMONT Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 273 BELMONT Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 273 BELMONT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 273 BELMONT Avenue offers parking.
Does 273 BELMONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 273 BELMONT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 BELMONT Avenue have a pool?
No, 273 BELMONT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 273 BELMONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 273 BELMONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 273 BELMONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 273 BELMONT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
