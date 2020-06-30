2725 DALTON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking tennis court

Newly renovated lower unit in vintage Craftsman duplex in the historic West Adams district. This chic unit is breezy and bright and has been extensively renovated for modern living. New wood floors throughout, new kitchen and bathrooms, new appliances and closet organizers. Washer and dryer inside unit. New stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms plus sun room that could be used for third sleeping area. Two car tandem parking in front driveway. Rear yard with shady avocado tree for outdoor dining and relaxation. Recreation area on Dalton Ave. has paddle tennis and basketball courts. Close to freeway access, USC and Metro access at Western Ave. Minimum one year lease term. One months rent plus one month security deposit to move in. Small pets considered with good credit and additional security deposit. Available for immediate occupancy.