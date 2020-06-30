All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2725 DALTON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2725 DALTON Avenue
Last updated January 11 2020 at 7:29 AM

2725 DALTON Avenue

2725 Dalton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2725 Dalton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
tennis court
Newly renovated lower unit in vintage Craftsman duplex in the historic West Adams district. This chic unit is breezy and bright and has been extensively renovated for modern living. New wood floors throughout, new kitchen and bathrooms, new appliances and closet organizers. Washer and dryer inside unit. New stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms plus sun room that could be used for third sleeping area. Two car tandem parking in front driveway. Rear yard with shady avocado tree for outdoor dining and relaxation. Recreation area on Dalton Ave. has paddle tennis and basketball courts. Close to freeway access, USC and Metro access at Western Ave. Minimum one year lease term. One months rent plus one month security deposit to move in. Small pets considered with good credit and additional security deposit. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 DALTON Avenue have any available units?
2725 DALTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 DALTON Avenue have?
Some of 2725 DALTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 DALTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2725 DALTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 DALTON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2725 DALTON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2725 DALTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2725 DALTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 2725 DALTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2725 DALTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 DALTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 2725 DALTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2725 DALTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2725 DALTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 DALTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 DALTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College