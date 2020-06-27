2716 West 74th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Charming inside and out! Quaint curb appeal draws you in and wows you on the inside. Light pours in filling the home with sunshine. Great built-in in the living room offer great character. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space for storage and updated appliances like a gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Laundry hookups, a walk-in closet and a detached garage give added convenience.

Charming inside and out! Quaint curb appeal draws you in and wows you on the inside. Light pours in filling the home with sunshine. Great built-in in the living room offer great character. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space for storage and updated appliances like a gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Laundry hookups, a walk-in closet and a detached garage give added convenience.