2716 West 74th Street

Amenities
Charming inside and out! Quaint curb appeal draws you in and wows you on the inside. Light pours in filling the home with sunshine. Great built-in in the living room offer great character. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space for storage and updated appliances like a gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Laundry hookups, a walk-in closet and a detached garage give added convenience.
