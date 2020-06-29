2715 ANCHOR Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3BR, 2 1/2 BA single level home w/ practical & flexible open floor plan incl large living room w/ fplc, and a dining area that adjoins a family room with built-ins & bar--all with refinished hardwood floors. Sliding glass doors from the family room lead to a brick patio & garden and highlights the ease of the indoor-outdoor living & entertaining options. Enjoy your morning coffee in the spacious, sunny kitchen. A generous, peaceful master suite overlooks & opens to a lush, tranquil garden. The 2nd BR is ensuite, and the 3rd BR could also be an office. Extensive built-in cabinetry & closet space; extra storage in the garage & recently repainted exterior are a bonus. Have it all: an ideally located home w/ privacy, tranquility & complete convenience to Century City, Fox & Sony Studios, Culver City, shopping & nearby top-rated schools. Home will be delivered UNFURNISHED; photos are from previous staged listing. Minimum 6 months up to 1 year lease term.