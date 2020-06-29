All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2715 ANCHOR Avenue
Last updated February 1 2020 at 7:19 AM

2715 ANCHOR Avenue

2715 Anchor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Anchor Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3BR, 2 1/2 BA single level home w/ practical & flexible open floor plan incl large living room w/ fplc, and a dining area that adjoins a family room with built-ins & bar--all with refinished hardwood floors. Sliding glass doors from the family room lead to a brick patio & garden and highlights the ease of the indoor-outdoor living & entertaining options. Enjoy your morning coffee in the spacious, sunny kitchen. A generous, peaceful master suite overlooks & opens to a lush, tranquil garden. The 2nd BR is ensuite, and the 3rd BR could also be an office. Extensive built-in cabinetry & closet space; extra storage in the garage & recently repainted exterior are a bonus. Have it all: an ideally located home w/ privacy, tranquility & complete convenience to Century City, Fox & Sony Studios, Culver City, shopping & nearby top-rated schools. Home will be delivered UNFURNISHED; photos are from previous staged listing. Minimum 6 months up to 1 year lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 ANCHOR Avenue have any available units?
2715 ANCHOR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 ANCHOR Avenue have?
Some of 2715 ANCHOR Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 ANCHOR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2715 ANCHOR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 ANCHOR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2715 ANCHOR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2715 ANCHOR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2715 ANCHOR Avenue offers parking.
Does 2715 ANCHOR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2715 ANCHOR Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 ANCHOR Avenue have a pool?
No, 2715 ANCHOR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2715 ANCHOR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2715 ANCHOR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 ANCHOR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2715 ANCHOR Avenue has units with dishwashers.

