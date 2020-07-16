All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 23 2019 at 1:28 PM

2711 w Vernon avenue

2711 W Vernon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2711 W Vernon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2711 w Vernon avenue - Vernon 2711 West Available 10/01/19 $1800 / Remodeled 2 Bedroom Unit in the heart of the City - This unit is centrally located in a quiet neighborhood near the 10
and 110 freeways.
Fully Remodeled Kitchen! Including Granite Countertops
Appliances including Gas Stove, Refrigerator, and Microwave
Fully Remodeled Bathrooms with fresh new paint
Brand new Laminate flooring throughout the house
Unit includes Parking for 1 car and plenty of available street parking
The building is kept clean and well maintained
Tenant pays for all utilities
Pets will be considered
Lease price: $1,800 with a minimum of a one year lease. For
more information or to view this property, please contact:
Dwayne: tel/text 818-396-7945
Realtor DRE #02086678
Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com
Security deposit amount will depend on credit.
" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE5166592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 w Vernon avenue have any available units?
2711 w Vernon avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 w Vernon avenue have?
Some of 2711 w Vernon avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 w Vernon avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2711 w Vernon avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 w Vernon avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2711 w Vernon avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2711 w Vernon avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2711 w Vernon avenue offers parking.
Does 2711 w Vernon avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 w Vernon avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 w Vernon avenue have a pool?
No, 2711 w Vernon avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2711 w Vernon avenue have accessible units?
No, 2711 w Vernon avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 w Vernon avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 w Vernon avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
