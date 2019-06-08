2710 BAGLEY Avenue

Amenities
Stunning & private must-see traditional home located on a tree-lined street in desirable Beverlywood adjacent neighborhood. This spaciously designed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features an open living room w/ large windows and fireplace, an elegant formal dining room, and an inviting kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. The private en-suite master features a large walk in closet with sliding doors that open to an expansive, private back yard. Two spacious bedrooms share a full bath plus an office / playroom. The private grassy backyard is an inviting oasis that completes this ideal home for entertaining. The home is filled with an abundance of light & architectural details such as hardwood floors, central a/c, and more. Home is located in the Castle Heights Elementary school district.