All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2710 BAGLEY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2710 BAGLEY Avenue
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

2710 BAGLEY Avenue

2710 Bagley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2710 Bagley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning & private must-see traditional home located on a tree-lined street in desirable Beverlywood adjacent neighborhood. This spaciously designed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features an open living room w/ large windows and fireplace, an elegant formal dining room, and an inviting kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. The private en-suite master features a large walk in closet with sliding doors that open to an expansive, private back yard. Two spacious bedrooms share a full bath plus an office / playroom. The private grassy backyard is an inviting oasis that completes this ideal home for entertaining. The home is filled with an abundance of light & architectural details such as hardwood floors, central a/c, and more. Home is located in the Castle Heights Elementary school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 BAGLEY Avenue have any available units?
2710 BAGLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 BAGLEY Avenue have?
Some of 2710 BAGLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 BAGLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2710 BAGLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 BAGLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2710 BAGLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2710 BAGLEY Avenue offer parking?
No, 2710 BAGLEY Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2710 BAGLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2710 BAGLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 BAGLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 2710 BAGLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2710 BAGLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2710 BAGLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 BAGLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 BAGLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College