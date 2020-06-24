2709 Cindy Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous renovated 3 Beds and 2.5 Baths House in Eagle Rock Hills with fantastic views ! - To schedule a showing please email stephan@lapmg.com



Here's the Video Tour : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpHYBYivkrg



Beautiful renovated very spacious house (Apx 2,300 sqft) featuring a large peaceful, quiet and very private backyard with fruit trees.The house is located in the Hills of Eagle Rock on a private street with only 4 homes.



A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by fantastic views of Downtown, set the stage for this ultimate entertainer's paradise.



Features include :

-New paint, beautiful floors

-Spacious living room with Fireplace

-Large Kitchen with breakfast area

-Kitchen is equipped with beautiful wood cabinets, Double Stove, and Dishwasher

-Spacious family room leading to a very large bonus room

-Covered patio with sliding Glass windows leading to the backyard

-Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet and bathroom with standing shower

-2 guest bedrooms with one full bath with bathtub

-Lots of closets spaces

-Central Heat / AC system

-Spacious beautiful private backyardwith fruit trees and a Shed for storage

-Washer and Dryer in Garage

-Lots of storage spaces in Garage

-Two car garage + parking spaces in front driveway + free parking on the street



Lots of natural Sunlight !



Tenant pays for all utilities.



Great location!Easy access to CA2 and CA134 Freeways.



Rent: $ 4,300 / month

Security Deposit: $ 4,300

Application Fee is $35.

Pet Rent : $ 25 per pet per month

Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.



CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group

Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1. Thank you.

For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com



No Cats Allowed



