2709 Cindy Lane

Amenities
Gorgeous renovated 3 Beds and 2.5 Baths House in Eagle Rock Hills with fantastic views ! - To schedule a showing please email stephan@lapmg.com
Here's the Video Tour : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpHYBYivkrg
Beautiful renovated very spacious house (Apx 2,300 sqft) featuring a large peaceful, quiet and very private backyard with fruit trees.The house is located in the Hills of Eagle Rock on a private street with only 4 homes.
A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by fantastic views of Downtown, set the stage for this ultimate entertainer's paradise.
Features include :
-New paint, beautiful floors
-Spacious living room with Fireplace
-Large Kitchen with breakfast area
-Kitchen is equipped with beautiful wood cabinets, Double Stove, and Dishwasher
-Spacious family room leading to a very large bonus room
-Covered patio with sliding Glass windows leading to the backyard
-Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet and bathroom with standing shower
-2 guest bedrooms with one full bath with bathtub
-Lots of closets spaces
-Central Heat / AC system
-Spacious beautiful private backyardwith fruit trees and a Shed for storage
-Washer and Dryer in Garage
-Lots of storage spaces in Garage
-Two car garage + parking spaces in front driveway + free parking on the street
Lots of natural Sunlight !
Tenant pays for all utilities.
Great location!Easy access to CA2 and CA134 Freeways.
Rent: $ 4,300 / month
Security Deposit: $ 4,300
Application Fee is $35.
Pet Rent : $ 25 per pet per month
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.
CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group
Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1. Thank you.
For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4732703)