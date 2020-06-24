All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

2709 Cindy Lane

2709 Cindy Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Cindy Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Eagle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous renovated 3 Beds and 2.5 Baths House in Eagle Rock Hills with fantastic views ! - To schedule a showing please email stephan@lapmg.com

Here's the Video Tour : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpHYBYivkrg

Beautiful renovated very spacious house (Apx 2,300 sqft) featuring a large peaceful, quiet and very private backyard with fruit trees.The house is located in the Hills of Eagle Rock on a private street with only 4 homes.

A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by fantastic views of Downtown, set the stage for this ultimate entertainer's paradise.

Features include :
-New paint, beautiful floors
-Spacious living room with Fireplace
-Large Kitchen with breakfast area
-Kitchen is equipped with beautiful wood cabinets, Double Stove, and Dishwasher
-Spacious family room leading to a very large bonus room
-Covered patio with sliding Glass windows leading to the backyard
-Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet and bathroom with standing shower
-2 guest bedrooms with one full bath with bathtub
-Lots of closets spaces
-Central Heat / AC system
-Spacious beautiful private backyardwith fruit trees and a Shed for storage
-Washer and Dryer in Garage
-Lots of storage spaces in Garage
-Two car garage + parking spaces in front driveway + free parking on the street

Lots of natural Sunlight !

Tenant pays for all utilities.

Great location!Easy access to CA2 and CA134 Freeways.

Rent: $ 4,300 / month
Security Deposit: $ 4,300
Application Fee is $35.
Pet Rent : $ 25 per pet per month
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.

CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group
Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1. Thank you.
For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4732703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Cindy Lane have any available units?
2709 Cindy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Cindy Lane have?
Some of 2709 Cindy Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Cindy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Cindy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Cindy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 Cindy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2709 Cindy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Cindy Lane offers parking.
Does 2709 Cindy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 Cindy Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Cindy Lane have a pool?
No, 2709 Cindy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Cindy Lane have accessible units?
No, 2709 Cindy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Cindy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 Cindy Lane has units with dishwashers.
