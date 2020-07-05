2707 New Jersey

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN BOYLE HEIGHTS! - Open House / Reservation Required:



Tuesday, February 11th from 6-7PM & Thursday, February 13th from 6-7PM

Tuesday, February 18th from 6-7PM & Thursday, February 20th from 6-7PM



Saturday February 15 from 11:30 AM -12:30PM



Showing availability during the week by appointment only:



Recently updated 3 bedroom house. 1 bath. Recently updated kitchen. Spacious living room. Laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. Wood floors. Large closets. Large front patio.Parking available for 2 cars. Easy commute to DTLA. Walking distance to stores, local restaurants, and metro gold line at the Soto station stop. Rental Application Process: Credit and background check, Proof of income, 1st month rent + Deposit, additional deposit for small dog (no cats). This location is in Boyle Heights neighborhood.



Visit our website to schedule a tour: www.rampartpm.com



No Cats Allowed



