Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

2707 New Jersey

2707 New Jersey Street · No Longer Available
Location

2707 New Jersey Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN BOYLE HEIGHTS! - Open House / Reservation Required:

Tuesday, February 11th from 6-7PM & Thursday, February 13th from 6-7PM
Tuesday, February 18th from 6-7PM & Thursday, February 20th from 6-7PM

Saturday February 15 from 11:30 AM -12:30PM

Showing availability during the week by appointment only:

Recently updated 3 bedroom house. 1 bath. Recently updated kitchen. Spacious living room. Laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. Wood floors. Large closets. Large front patio.Parking available for 2 cars. Easy commute to DTLA. Walking distance to stores, local restaurants, and metro gold line at the Soto station stop. Rental Application Process: Credit and background check, Proof of income, 1st month rent + Deposit, additional deposit for small dog (no cats). This location is in Boyle Heights neighborhood.

Visit our website to schedule a tour: www.rampartpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2949692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 New Jersey have any available units?
2707 New Jersey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2707 New Jersey have?
Some of 2707 New Jersey's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 New Jersey currently offering any rent specials?
2707 New Jersey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 New Jersey pet-friendly?
Yes, 2707 New Jersey is pet friendly.
Does 2707 New Jersey offer parking?
Yes, 2707 New Jersey offers parking.
Does 2707 New Jersey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 New Jersey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 New Jersey have a pool?
No, 2707 New Jersey does not have a pool.
Does 2707 New Jersey have accessible units?
No, 2707 New Jersey does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 New Jersey have units with dishwashers?
No, 2707 New Jersey does not have units with dishwashers.

