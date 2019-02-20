2704 South Rimpau Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony parking air conditioning internet access furnished

Enjoy comfort in a home with this beautifully furnished three bedroom house in Los Angeles, with two bathrooms. It has a beautiful front yards. This bright and beautiful home is gated so youll feel extra privacy.

This is nicely located in a friendly community. It is just 10 minutes to downtown, a few minutes to the beach. It has easy access to Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Culver City, and Santa Monica. It is walking distance to the bus stop.

Fully furnished. 46 TV Wi-Fi Central Air and cooling, Central heating, All utility included in rent.

2 Queen beds, one double bed, formal dining table chair, Nook table chair, living room and family room. Huge kitchen with designer Diamond cabinets self closing drawers. Front patio. 4 car driveway parking. Plus additional side parking available if needed.

Month to month lease. Minimum lease 1 month. 12 months maximum.

Deposit $4,990

Cleaning fee $200

Sorry No Pets



Nearby

Subway

Taqueria Los Anaya/El Pollo Loco

McDonalds

Taco Bell

Master Burger

Burger King

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw

The Grove

Koreatown Plaza

Nate Holden Performing Arts Center

La Brea Tar Pits

Petersen Automotive Museum

Vineyard Recreation Center

Mascot Park

In 2-3 miles distance to Culver City great restaurants.