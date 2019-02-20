All apartments in Los Angeles
2704 South Rimpau Blvd

2704 South Rimpau Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2704 South Rimpau Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

Enjoy comfort in a home with this beautifully furnished three bedroom house in Los Angeles, with two bathrooms. It has a beautiful front yards. This bright and beautiful home is gated so youll feel extra privacy.
This is nicely located in a friendly community. It is just 10 minutes to downtown, a few minutes to the beach. It has easy access to Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Culver City, and Santa Monica. It is walking distance to the bus stop.
Fully furnished. 46 TV Wi-Fi Central Air and cooling, Central heating, All utility included in rent.
2 Queen beds, one double bed, formal dining table chair, Nook table chair, living room and family room. Huge kitchen with designer Diamond cabinets self closing drawers. Front patio. 4 car driveway parking. Plus additional side parking available if needed.
Month to month lease. Minimum lease 1 month. 12 months maximum.
Deposit $4,990
Cleaning fee $200
Sorry No Pets

Nearby
Subway
Taqueria Los Anaya/El Pollo Loco
McDonalds
Taco Bell
Master Burger
Burger King
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw
The Grove
Koreatown Plaza
Nate Holden Performing Arts Center
La Brea Tar Pits
Petersen Automotive Museum
Vineyard Recreation Center
Mascot Park
In 2-3 miles distance to Culver City great restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 South Rimpau Blvd have any available units?
2704 South Rimpau Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 South Rimpau Blvd have?
Some of 2704 South Rimpau Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 South Rimpau Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2704 South Rimpau Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 South Rimpau Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2704 South Rimpau Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2704 South Rimpau Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2704 South Rimpau Blvd offers parking.
Does 2704 South Rimpau Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 South Rimpau Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 South Rimpau Blvd have a pool?
No, 2704 South Rimpau Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2704 South Rimpau Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2704 South Rimpau Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 South Rimpau Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 South Rimpau Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
