2704 South Rimpau Blvd

Amenities
Enjoy comfort in a home with this beautifully furnished three bedroom house in Los Angeles, with two bathrooms. It has a beautiful front yards. This bright and beautiful home is gated so youll feel extra privacy.
This is nicely located in a friendly community. It is just 10 minutes to downtown, a few minutes to the beach. It has easy access to Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Culver City, and Santa Monica. It is walking distance to the bus stop.
Fully furnished. 46 TV Wi-Fi Central Air and cooling, Central heating, All utility included in rent.
2 Queen beds, one double bed, formal dining table chair, Nook table chair, living room and family room. Huge kitchen with designer Diamond cabinets self closing drawers. Front patio. 4 car driveway parking. Plus additional side parking available if needed.
Month to month lease. Minimum lease 1 month. 12 months maximum.
Deposit $4,990
Cleaning fee $200
Sorry No Pets
Nearby
Subway
Taqueria Los Anaya/El Pollo Loco
McDonalds
Taco Bell
Master Burger
Burger King
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw
The Grove
Koreatown Plaza
Nate Holden Performing Arts Center
La Brea Tar Pits
Petersen Automotive Museum
Vineyard Recreation Center
Mascot Park
In 2-3 miles distance to Culver City great restaurants.