Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

270 TAVISTOCK Avenue

270 Tavistock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

270 Tavistock Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Opportunity knocks in this fabulous Upper Westwood neighborhood in the Warner Elementary School District! Private and peaceful, this home is truly one of a kind. With custom features and an open floor plan, this home is a must-see! A bamboo-lined path leads to a dramatic front entry and serene zen garden courtyard. Large living room features skylights, hardwood floors, and fireplace. Formal dining room leads to the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble counters and center island with breakfast bar. 3 spacious bedrooms and a large master with fireplace, private patio area, soaking tub and huge walk-in closet on the main level. There is a separate 1bd/ba guest house/in-law unit! The incredible backyard is an entertainer's dream with a sparkling pool and custom Japanese tea house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 TAVISTOCK Avenue have any available units?
270 TAVISTOCK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 270 TAVISTOCK Avenue have?
Some of 270 TAVISTOCK Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 TAVISTOCK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
270 TAVISTOCK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 TAVISTOCK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 270 TAVISTOCK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 270 TAVISTOCK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 270 TAVISTOCK Avenue offers parking.
Does 270 TAVISTOCK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 TAVISTOCK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 TAVISTOCK Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 270 TAVISTOCK Avenue has a pool.
Does 270 TAVISTOCK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 270 TAVISTOCK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 270 TAVISTOCK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 TAVISTOCK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
