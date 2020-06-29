270 TAVISTOCK Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Opportunity knocks in this fabulous Upper Westwood neighborhood in the Warner Elementary School District! Private and peaceful, this home is truly one of a kind. With custom features and an open floor plan, this home is a must-see! A bamboo-lined path leads to a dramatic front entry and serene zen garden courtyard. Large living room features skylights, hardwood floors, and fireplace. Formal dining room leads to the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble counters and center island with breakfast bar. 3 spacious bedrooms and a large master with fireplace, private patio area, soaking tub and huge walk-in closet on the main level. There is a separate 1bd/ba guest house/in-law unit! The incredible backyard is an entertainer's dream with a sparkling pool and custom Japanese tea house.