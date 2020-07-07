All apartments in Los Angeles
2669 Roseview Avenue
Last updated July 8 2019 at 4:35 AM

2669 Roseview Avenue

2669 Roseview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2669 Roseview Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Greater Cypress Park

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Available Now! Move right in to this spacious bachelor apartment with three quarter bath (no tub) and separate kitchen with eating area! Very spacious floor plan with approximately 15\' by 15\' main room. Closet with built-in dresser and storage cabinet. Recently renovated. Updated kitchen with brand new stainless steel refrigerator and stove! Wall air conditioning unit for comfort! Carpet in main room with tile in kitchen and bathroom. Tiled stall shower. Ceiling fan. Tenant responsible for electric, trash, gas, cable/internet. Street parking only. Conveniently located near public transportation and easy freeway access. Close to USC Health Sciences Campus, Cypress Park Library, Recreation Center, Los Angeles River Center & Gardens, Rio De Los Angeles State Park and short drive to Highland Park! No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2669 Roseview Avenue have any available units?
2669 Roseview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2669 Roseview Avenue have?
Some of 2669 Roseview Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2669 Roseview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2669 Roseview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2669 Roseview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2669 Roseview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2669 Roseview Avenue offer parking?
No, 2669 Roseview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2669 Roseview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2669 Roseview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2669 Roseview Avenue have a pool?
No, 2669 Roseview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2669 Roseview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2669 Roseview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2669 Roseview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2669 Roseview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

