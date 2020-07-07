2669 Roseview Avenue

Amenities

Available Now! Move right in to this spacious bachelor apartment with three quarter bath (no tub) and separate kitchen with eating area! Very spacious floor plan with approximately 15\' by 15\' main room. Closet with built-in dresser and storage cabinet. Recently renovated. Updated kitchen with brand new stainless steel refrigerator and stove! Wall air conditioning unit for comfort! Carpet in main room with tile in kitchen and bathroom. Tiled stall shower. Ceiling fan. Tenant responsible for electric, trash, gas, cable/internet. Street parking only. Conveniently located near public transportation and easy freeway access. Close to USC Health Sciences Campus, Cypress Park Library, Recreation Center, Los Angeles River Center & Gardens, Rio De Los Angeles State Park and short drive to Highland Park! No pets.