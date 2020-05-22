2669 LOCKSLEY Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking yoga

Right here is exactly where you want to be...a quaint two block long street in the heart of it all. This adorable two bedroom, one bath half of a duplex sits above the street affording lovely green views from the living and dining rooms. Hardwood floors, lots of light and original charm. The neighbors are welcoming, the backyard humongous, 365 Whole Foods is a couple blocks away, as is the library. Fantastic restaurants, cafes and yoga studios abound nearby. Close proximity to the Silver Lake Reservoir.