2669 LOCKSLEY Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2669 LOCKSLEY Place

2669 Locksley Place · No Longer Available
Location

2669 Locksley Place, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Right here is exactly where you want to be...a quaint two block long street in the heart of it all. This adorable two bedroom, one bath half of a duplex sits above the street affording lovely green views from the living and dining rooms. Hardwood floors, lots of light and original charm. The neighbors are welcoming, the backyard humongous, 365 Whole Foods is a couple blocks away, as is the library. Fantastic restaurants, cafes and yoga studios abound nearby. Close proximity to the Silver Lake Reservoir.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2669 LOCKSLEY Place have any available units?
2669 LOCKSLEY Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2669 LOCKSLEY Place have?
Some of 2669 LOCKSLEY Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2669 LOCKSLEY Place currently offering any rent specials?
2669 LOCKSLEY Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2669 LOCKSLEY Place pet-friendly?
No, 2669 LOCKSLEY Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2669 LOCKSLEY Place offer parking?
Yes, 2669 LOCKSLEY Place does offer parking.
Does 2669 LOCKSLEY Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2669 LOCKSLEY Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2669 LOCKSLEY Place have a pool?
No, 2669 LOCKSLEY Place does not have a pool.
Does 2669 LOCKSLEY Place have accessible units?
No, 2669 LOCKSLEY Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2669 LOCKSLEY Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2669 LOCKSLEY Place does not have units with dishwashers.
