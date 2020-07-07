All apartments in Los Angeles
2669 LARMAR Road
Last updated November 4 2019 at 7:00 AM

2669 LARMAR Road

2669 Larmar Road · No Longer Available
Location

2669 Larmar Road, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Sited near the top of a quiet hillside cul de sac in coveted Outpost Estates, this private and secluded 4-bedroom/3.5-bedroom urban oasis is perfect for those looking to both entertain and to escape. Soaring ceilings and an open plan give way to floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic city views. The bright kitchen is adjacent to the main living area and the living room opens to a lush backyard with pool, epitomizing the Hollywood Hills' indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Recently remodeled with clean lines, stainless steel appliances, state-of-the-art security and home automation, the home features Nest-controlled heating & cooling and a complete video monitoring system. Proximate to both the city and the valley, this home affords an experience of Los Angeles like few others. Available either unfurnished at $13,500/month or furnished at $15,500/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2669 LARMAR Road have any available units?
2669 LARMAR Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2669 LARMAR Road have?
Some of 2669 LARMAR Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2669 LARMAR Road currently offering any rent specials?
2669 LARMAR Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2669 LARMAR Road pet-friendly?
No, 2669 LARMAR Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2669 LARMAR Road offer parking?
Yes, 2669 LARMAR Road offers parking.
Does 2669 LARMAR Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2669 LARMAR Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2669 LARMAR Road have a pool?
Yes, 2669 LARMAR Road has a pool.
Does 2669 LARMAR Road have accessible units?
No, 2669 LARMAR Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2669 LARMAR Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2669 LARMAR Road has units with dishwashers.

