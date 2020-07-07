2669 LARMAR Road

Amenities

Sited near the top of a quiet hillside cul de sac in coveted Outpost Estates, this private and secluded 4-bedroom/3.5-bedroom urban oasis is perfect for those looking to both entertain and to escape. Soaring ceilings and an open plan give way to floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic city views. The bright kitchen is adjacent to the main living area and the living room opens to a lush backyard with pool, epitomizing the Hollywood Hills' indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Recently remodeled with clean lines, stainless steel appliances, state-of-the-art security and home automation, the home features Nest-controlled heating & cooling and a complete video monitoring system. Proximate to both the city and the valley, this home affords an experience of Los Angeles like few others. Available either unfurnished at $13,500/month or furnished at $15,500/month.