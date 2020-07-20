2666 HUTTON Drive

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony parking gym pool fire pit

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub media room

Available for short and long-term rentals! Enter this one-of-a-kind gated trophy compound, at the top of a long private & gated driveway. Warm contemporary style with a 60' pool, sports court & a 20-car motor-court. The home features high ceilings throughout with Fleetwood walls of glass that open to expansive entertainers' grounds. Outdoor amenities include a large cabana, fire pit and bar, putting green, and canyon views. The home consists of a total of 7 bedrooms and 7 baths, including a master suite on the 1st floor with an adjoining massage room, a separate guests' wing with 4 bedrooms on the second floor, 1 office, and a state of the art home theater, chef's kitchen, wet bar, staff/maids quarter, and a gym. Private and spectacular!