Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:33 PM

2650 Round Drive

2650 Round Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2650 Round Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Discover this spacious 2 Story home in El Sereno a serene area in an up & coming neighborhood in Los Angeles. An amazing home in a quiet pocket of El Sereno perched on a hill top located minutes from Downtown LA, Japanese Town, China Town,South Pasadena, Highland Park, Eagle Rock, Main St Alhambra.Extravagant open laminated living room floor plan, with a beautiful dining area with view of Ascot Hills Hiking Trails. 2 bedrooms downstairs for guest,in-laws or office. 3 Additional bedrooms upstairs, which includes a master bedroom with a nice walk in closet,Spacious family room. Great home to live in & be conveniently near USC Medical School, LAC & USC Medical Center, Cal State L.A., Ernest Debs Regional Park. DTLA, etc. Don't miss out opportunity to live in an up & coming neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 Round Drive have any available units?
2650 Round Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2650 Round Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2650 Round Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 Round Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2650 Round Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2650 Round Drive offer parking?
No, 2650 Round Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2650 Round Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2650 Round Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 Round Drive have a pool?
No, 2650 Round Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2650 Round Drive have accessible units?
No, 2650 Round Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 Round Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2650 Round Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2650 Round Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2650 Round Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
