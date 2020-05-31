All apartments in Los Angeles
2650 Hauser Blvd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM

2650 Hauser Blvd

2650 Hauser Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2650 Hauser Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWER CONSTRUCTION (2019)! Townhouse in a luxury triplex.

No expense has been spared!

Custom kitchens in each unit with stainless steel appliances, wood floorings through out and custom tile bathrooms. Balcony's in each unit. Property has a private gate surrounding the whole property, each unit has a patio/yard area.

Each unit is separately metered, has their own a/c units, tankless water heaters, granite counters, hardwood flooring, custom light fixtures and more. Each unit has their own private garage inside the communal garage entrance.

Each unit comes with washer/dryer.

Property features great views of Century City, Baldwin Hills, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2650 Hauser Blvd have any available units?
2650 Hauser Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 Hauser Blvd have?
Some of 2650 Hauser Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 Hauser Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2650 Hauser Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 Hauser Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2650 Hauser Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2650 Hauser Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2650 Hauser Blvd does offer parking.
Does 2650 Hauser Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 Hauser Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 Hauser Blvd have a pool?
No, 2650 Hauser Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2650 Hauser Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2650 Hauser Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 Hauser Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 Hauser Blvd has units with dishwashers.

