2650 Hauser Blvd.

Amenities
NEWER CONSTRUCTION (2019)! Townhouse in a luxury triplex.
No expense has been spared!
Custom kitchens in each unit with stainless steel appliances, wood floorings through out and custom tile bathrooms. Balcony's in each unit. Property has a private gate surrounding the whole property, each unit has a patio/yard area.
Each unit is separately metered, has their own a/c units, tankless water heaters, granite counters, hardwood flooring, custom light fixtures and more. Each unit has their own private garage inside the communal garage entrance.
Each unit comes with washer/dryer.
Property features great views of Century City, Baldwin Hills, and much more!