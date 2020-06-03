All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 7 2019 at 11:09 AM

265 Wilshire Boulevard

265 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

265 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
This beautiful one bedroom apartment is perfect for a weekend getaway or business trip. The photos say it all, cozy with all the amenities one would need!! A fully equipped kitchen, modern living room with a big screen TV that opens up to a private patio. Located in the heart of Westlake Village, with excellent dining and nightlife, scenic hikes, wine tasting, the Pacific, and more at your fingertips. Take a trip to the beach or relax on site with our pool and jacuzzi.

The space
Cosy one bed one bath suite with &quot;55&quot; inch 4k smart TVs featured in both the bedroom and living room. TVs include Netflix and TV for optimal guest enjoyment. Premium california king in bedroom, along with a large sliding mirror door closet. In the living room enjoy a deluxe queen sofa bed which complements the sleek contemporary design.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Wilshire Boulevard have any available units?
265 Wilshire Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 265 Wilshire Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
265 Wilshire Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Wilshire Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 265 Wilshire Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 265 Wilshire Boulevard offer parking?
No, 265 Wilshire Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 265 Wilshire Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 Wilshire Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Wilshire Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 265 Wilshire Boulevard has a pool.
Does 265 Wilshire Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 265 Wilshire Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Wilshire Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 Wilshire Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 265 Wilshire Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 Wilshire Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

