265 Wilshire Boulevard

This beautiful one bedroom apartment is perfect for a weekend getaway or business trip. The photos say it all, cozy with all the amenities one would need!! A fully equipped kitchen, modern living room with a big screen TV that opens up to a private patio. Located in the heart of Westlake Village, with excellent dining and nightlife, scenic hikes, wine tasting, the Pacific, and more at your fingertips. Take a trip to the beach or relax on site with our pool and jacuzzi.



The space

Cosy one bed one bath suite with "55" inch 4k smart TVs featured in both the bedroom and living room. TVs include Netflix and TV for optimal guest enjoyment. Premium california king in bedroom, along with a large sliding mirror door closet. In the living room enjoy a deluxe queen sofa bed which complements the sleek contemporary design.