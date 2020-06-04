265 South WESTGATE Avenue

Amenities

Available Now. Short term or long term stay. Minimum 1 month. Wonderfully appointed two story home in quiet upscale Brentwood neighborhood. 5 bedrooms up including large master with walk in closet and attached large office space overlooking pool/backyard and one bedroom down with private entrance. 2 car garage. This is a turn key furnished rental that includes linens, towels, fully stocked kitchen, outdoor BBQ, 6 flat screen tvs, heated swimming pool, hot tub, basketball court, private patios, two car garage, cable, internet, secure gated entrance with call box, and much more. Gated driveway and gated walk in entrance. Private fenced in yard, Private enclosed backyard. Wonderful neighborhood, walk to restaurants and shops along San Vicente Blvd.