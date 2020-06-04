All apartments in Los Angeles
265 South WESTGATE Avenue
Last updated March 21 2020 at 8:09 PM

265 South WESTGATE Avenue

265 South Westgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

265 South Westgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Available Now. Short term or long term stay. Minimum 1 month. Wonderfully appointed two story home in quiet upscale Brentwood neighborhood. 5 bedrooms up including large master with walk in closet and attached large office space overlooking pool/backyard and one bedroom down with private entrance. 2 car garage. This is a turn key furnished rental that includes linens, towels, fully stocked kitchen, outdoor BBQ, 6 flat screen tvs, heated swimming pool, hot tub, basketball court, private patios, two car garage, cable, internet, secure gated entrance with call box, and much more. Gated driveway and gated walk in entrance. Private fenced in yard, Private enclosed backyard. Wonderful neighborhood, walk to restaurants and shops along San Vicente Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 South WESTGATE Avenue have any available units?
265 South WESTGATE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 South WESTGATE Avenue have?
Some of 265 South WESTGATE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 South WESTGATE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
265 South WESTGATE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 South WESTGATE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 265 South WESTGATE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 265 South WESTGATE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 265 South WESTGATE Avenue offers parking.
Does 265 South WESTGATE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 265 South WESTGATE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 South WESTGATE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 265 South WESTGATE Avenue has a pool.
Does 265 South WESTGATE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 265 South WESTGATE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 265 South WESTGATE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 South WESTGATE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
