265 North KENTER Avenue

Welcome home! This Expansive Luxurious 2 Story Villa offers 6 Bedrooms & 6.5 bathrooms. Enter through Soaring Ceilings to a Grand Room which flows openly into the Formal Dinning Room. Perfect for entertaining, the Grand Chef's Kitchen is open to the Living Room offering the serenity of the picturesque back yard.The luxurious Master Bedroom Suite has a balcony with the views of the back yard grounds and the pool, perfect for morning Yoga and Coffee! Property is wired for Security and sound system.Also Available Short term at negotiated Price. Furnished or Unfurnished.