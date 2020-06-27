265 North KENTER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill yoga

Welcome home! This Expansive Luxurious 2 Story Villa offers 6 Bedrooms & 6.5 bathrooms. Enter through Soaring Ceilings to a Grand Room which flows openly into the Formal Dinning Room. Perfect for entertaining, the Grand Chef's Kitchen is open to the Living Room offering the serenity of the picturesque back yard.The luxurious Master Bedroom Suite has a balcony with the views of the back yard grounds and the pool, perfect for morning Yoga and Coffee! Property is wired for Security and sound system.Also Available Short term at negotiated Price. Furnished or Unfurnished.