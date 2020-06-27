All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM

265 North KENTER Avenue

265 North Kenter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

265 North Kenter Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
Welcome home! This Expansive Luxurious 2 Story Villa offers 6 Bedrooms & 6.5 bathrooms. Enter through Soaring Ceilings to a Grand Room which flows openly into the Formal Dinning Room. Perfect for entertaining, the Grand Chef's Kitchen is open to the Living Room offering the serenity of the picturesque back yard.The luxurious Master Bedroom Suite has a balcony with the views of the back yard grounds and the pool, perfect for morning Yoga and Coffee! Property is wired for Security and sound system.Also Available Short term at negotiated Price. Furnished or Unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 North KENTER Avenue have any available units?
265 North KENTER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 North KENTER Avenue have?
Some of 265 North KENTER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 North KENTER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
265 North KENTER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 North KENTER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 265 North KENTER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 265 North KENTER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 265 North KENTER Avenue offers parking.
Does 265 North KENTER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 265 North KENTER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 North KENTER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 265 North KENTER Avenue has a pool.
Does 265 North KENTER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 265 North KENTER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 265 North KENTER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 North KENTER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
