Los Angeles, CA
2641 RIVERSIDE Terrace
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2641 RIVERSIDE Terrace

2641 Riverside Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2641 Riverside Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A beautiful and fully renovated three-bedroom, two bath in Silver Lake is now available. The home features hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher), three ductless mini-split air conditioning units, recessed lighting, updated bathrooms, new windows and more. A one car garage is included as well as a private and large wraparound deck. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Community laundry on site. Located within minutes of LA's top restaurants, cafes and bars. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 RIVERSIDE Terrace have any available units?
2641 RIVERSIDE Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2641 RIVERSIDE Terrace have?
Some of 2641 RIVERSIDE Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2641 RIVERSIDE Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2641 RIVERSIDE Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 RIVERSIDE Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2641 RIVERSIDE Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2641 RIVERSIDE Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2641 RIVERSIDE Terrace offers parking.
Does 2641 RIVERSIDE Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 RIVERSIDE Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 RIVERSIDE Terrace have a pool?
No, 2641 RIVERSIDE Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2641 RIVERSIDE Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2641 RIVERSIDE Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 RIVERSIDE Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2641 RIVERSIDE Terrace has units with dishwashers.
