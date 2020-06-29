All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

2631 South La Salle Avenue

2631 South La Salle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2631 South La Salle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY, THE 28TH, FROM 1PM - 2:30PM AND SUNDAY, THE 29TH FROM 2PM-3:30PM

Enjoy the comfort of fresh and modern style at our recently constructed unit. The kitchen boasts modern white cabinets, quartz counter tops, and mosaic tile backsplash. The floors of beautiful wood laminate span throughout the house excluding the laundry room and bathrooms which are tiled. This unit has its own washer and dryer in the unit making it very convenient. The bathrooms feature the same modern shaker-style cabinetry as the kitchen, and the showers are fully tiled. Parking included. This home is conveniently located near the University of Southern California, LA Coliseum, Natural History Museum, California Science Center, Space Shuttle Endeavor. Walking distance to groceries, restaurants, fast food, and Starbucks.

Please note all appointments are directly scheduled with the leasing agent Vanessa Pineda via email at vanessa@lapropertymgmt.com or by phone at 310-699-9224. An automatic response from Hemlane is not a confirmation of a set appointment. We update our Open House schedule on a weekly basis, please check on Fridays to confirm showings for the up-coming weekend

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2631-s-la-salle-ave-los-angeles-ca-90018-usa-unit-2635/8685ffe4-a215-4c77-9234-199dd3f84516

(RLNE5048037)

