All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2631 S La Salle Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2631 S La Salle Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2631 S La Salle Ave

2631 South La Salle Avenue · (310) 699-9224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2631 South La Salle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2633 · Avail. now

$4,395

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Come live in one of our brand new luxury townhouse style units. All of our buildings are located less than a mile away from the USC campus and we are happy to provide off campus student housing.

Come take a look at one or all of our brand new units!

Our units are located within walking distance from The University of Southern California, Exposition Park, Galen Center, and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Great destinations such as the Staples Center, LA Live, The Music Center, and Disney Concert Hall are just minutes away. Some of our properties are directly adjacent to the EXPO LINE which allows you to commute anywhere in LA in no time!

Our management team and friendly staff are available 7 days a week to help you with any maintenance issues. We understand how busy your schedule can be and we will work around your schedule to make sure your requests are handled properly. Our company offers 24 hour emergency service, easy online service request submittal and online rent payments.

Amenities included:

-Open kitchens with sleek stainless steel appliances
-Full size washer and dryer in each unit
-Balconies
-Gated parking
-Private garage parking
-Each bedroom has it's own private bathroom

We update our Open House schedule on a weekly basis. Please check on Fridays to confirm showings for the up-coming weekend.

Vanessa Pineda
Property Manager/Realtor®
CalBRE #01871815
LA's Best Property Management, Inc
A 2918 Santa Monica Blvd. Suite D Santa Monica CA 90404
C 310-699-9224
P 310-450-1813
E vanessa@lapropertymgmt.com
W www.lapropertymgmt.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5009039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2631 S La Salle Ave have any available units?
2631 S La Salle Ave has a unit available for $4,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2631 S La Salle Ave have?
Some of 2631 S La Salle Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2631 S La Salle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2631 S La Salle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2631 S La Salle Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2631 S La Salle Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2631 S La Salle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2631 S La Salle Ave offers parking.
Does 2631 S La Salle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2631 S La Salle Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2631 S La Salle Ave have a pool?
No, 2631 S La Salle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2631 S La Salle Ave have accessible units?
No, 2631 S La Salle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2631 S La Salle Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2631 S La Salle Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2631 S La Salle Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Fairfax
105 S Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity