Last updated June 19 2019 at 11:05 PM

2628 Corralitas Drive

2628 Corralitas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2628 Corralitas Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome yourself to this unique modern log cabin. An updated blend of materials creates an appealing and efficient living space. This unit is completely remodeled with designer finishes, refinished and resealed interior and exterior logs. The interior living space comprises of the master bedroom and bathroom downstairs, main living room on the 2nd floor, and the kitchen and 2nd bedroom just above the living area. There are also 2 balconies, one off the master bedroom and one off the living room area. Beautiful views can be seen from this charming unit. Central A/C and heating. Kitchen is new with high end appliances and granite countertops. Floor to ceiling stone work and concrete floors completes this unique space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 Corralitas Drive have any available units?
2628 Corralitas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2628 Corralitas Drive have?
Some of 2628 Corralitas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2628 Corralitas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2628 Corralitas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 Corralitas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2628 Corralitas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2628 Corralitas Drive offer parking?
No, 2628 Corralitas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2628 Corralitas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2628 Corralitas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 Corralitas Drive have a pool?
No, 2628 Corralitas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2628 Corralitas Drive have accessible units?
No, 2628 Corralitas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 Corralitas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2628 Corralitas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
