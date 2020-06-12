2628 Corralitas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Welcome yourself to this unique modern log cabin. An updated blend of materials creates an appealing and efficient living space. This unit is completely remodeled with designer finishes, refinished and resealed interior and exterior logs. The interior living space comprises of the master bedroom and bathroom downstairs, main living room on the 2nd floor, and the kitchen and 2nd bedroom just above the living area. There are also 2 balconies, one off the master bedroom and one off the living room area. Beautiful views can be seen from this charming unit. Central A/C and heating. Kitchen is new with high end appliances and granite countertops. Floor to ceiling stone work and concrete floors completes this unique space.