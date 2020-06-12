All apartments in Los Angeles
2617 Prosser Avenue
2617 Prosser Avenue

2617 Prosser Avenue
Location

2617 Prosser Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Spanish Home in West Los Angeles - Located in the residential neighborhood of Cheviot Hills, this gated 3-bedroom 2-bath Spanish home features a den with custom cabinetry, formal dining room, living room that opens up to a private yard, and Spanish tile flooring throughout! The main living space boasts wood beamed ceilings and is flooded with natural light. An adobe fireplace provides a perfect serene feel. The Gourmet kitchen is a true chefs delight with commercial grade range and hood, tons of cabinets and pantry. Air conditioning splits are found throughout the house. Large enclosed courtyards wrap around the entire house. A two car garage with a gated driveway rounds out the property. This is truly a one of a kind house that must be seen to believe! Nestled between Cheviot Hills and West Los Angeles, minutes to coffee shops, restaurants, and Westside Pavilion.

Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with restrictions (owner approval). Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2883997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Prosser Avenue have any available units?
2617 Prosser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 Prosser Avenue have?
Some of 2617 Prosser Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Prosser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Prosser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Prosser Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2617 Prosser Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2617 Prosser Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Prosser Avenue offers parking.
Does 2617 Prosser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Prosser Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Prosser Avenue have a pool?
No, 2617 Prosser Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Prosser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2617 Prosser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Prosser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2617 Prosser Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
