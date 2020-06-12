2617 Prosser Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Spanish Home in West Los Angeles - Located in the residential neighborhood of Cheviot Hills, this gated 3-bedroom 2-bath Spanish home features a den with custom cabinetry, formal dining room, living room that opens up to a private yard, and Spanish tile flooring throughout! The main living space boasts wood beamed ceilings and is flooded with natural light. An adobe fireplace provides a perfect serene feel. The Gourmet kitchen is a true chefs delight with commercial grade range and hood, tons of cabinets and pantry. Air conditioning splits are found throughout the house. Large enclosed courtyards wrap around the entire house. A two car garage with a gated driveway rounds out the property. This is truly a one of a kind house that must be seen to believe! Nestled between Cheviot Hills and West Los Angeles, minutes to coffee shops, restaurants, and Westside Pavilion.



Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with restrictions (owner approval). Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.



(RLNE2883997)