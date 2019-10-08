2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This 1600 square foot house and guest house sits on a 6,350 square foot lot This beautiful Beachwood Canyon Home around the corner from Beachwood Market is nestled in a quaint tree shaded property with large front yard. This classic Craftsman built in 1919 has been beautifully remodeled and holds 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, big walk-in closet, formal dining room, spacious living room and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Dark hardwood floors and classic double hung windows, throughout. A Guest House at the back. Central A/C inside, and lush landscaping outside. At the back of the property is a guest house with french doors that can be utilized as office, art space, or guest quarters. Washer/Dryer and half bathroom included. This peaceful and private gated property is an oasis amidst the hustle of Hollywood. Take a stroll around the corner to Beachwood Cafe for a americano or hibiscus lemonade, or drive down the hill to Franklin & Company for an amazing meal. Whether you stay in the Hills or venture into the heart of Hollywood, your view will be spectacular!

1 Assigned Parking underground with a gated entrance.