Los Angeles, CA
2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608

2616 N Beachwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2616 N Beachwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 1600 square foot house and guest house sits on a 6,350 square foot lot This beautiful Beachwood Canyon Home around the corner from Beachwood Market is nestled in a quaint tree shaded property with large front yard. This classic Craftsman built in 1919 has been beautifully remodeled and holds 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, big walk-in closet, formal dining room, spacious living room and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Dark hardwood floors and classic double hung windows, throughout. A Guest House at the back. Central A/C inside, and lush landscaping outside. At the back of the property is a guest house with french doors that can be utilized as office, art space, or guest quarters. Washer/Dryer and half bathroom included. This peaceful and private gated property is an oasis amidst the hustle of Hollywood. Take a stroll around the corner to Beachwood Cafe for a americano or hibiscus lemonade, or drive down the hill to Franklin & Company for an amazing meal. Whether you stay in the Hills or venture into the heart of Hollywood, your view will be spectacular!
1 Assigned Parking underground with a gated entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 have any available units?
2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 have?
Some of 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 currently offering any rent specials?
2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 pet-friendly?
No, 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 offer parking?
Yes, 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 offers parking.
Does 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 have a pool?
No, 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 does not have a pool.
Does 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 have accessible units?
No, 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 does not have units with dishwashers.
