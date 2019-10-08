2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608

Amenities
This 1600 square foot house and guest house sits on a 6,350 square foot lot This beautiful Beachwood Canyon Home around the corner from Beachwood Market is nestled in a quaint tree shaded property with large front yard. This classic Craftsman built in 1919 has been beautifully remodeled and holds 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, big walk-in closet, formal dining room, spacious living room and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Dark hardwood floors and classic double hung windows, throughout. A Guest House at the back. Central A/C inside, and lush landscaping outside. At the back of the property is a guest house with french doors that can be utilized as office, art space, or guest quarters. Washer/Dryer and half bathroom included. This peaceful and private gated property is an oasis amidst the hustle of Hollywood. Take a stroll around the corner to Beachwood Cafe for a americano or hibiscus lemonade, or drive down the hill to Franklin & Company for an amazing meal. Whether you stay in the Hills or venture into the heart of Hollywood, your view will be spectacular!
1 Assigned Parking underground with a gated entrance.