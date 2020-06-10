2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1BR/1BA in a private building in the heart of beautiful Beachwood Canyon! Large Bedroom, central air and heat, fully tiled bath with amenities, refinished hardwood floors, fully applianced kitchen features refinished cabinets, extra storage space, privacy with a gated entrance, the best view of the Hollywood Sign from your front yard in Los Angeles! Beachwood Canyon is one of the most iconic and beautiful neighborhoods in all of Los Angeles. Blocks away to Beachwood Village with shops and restaurants.

1 Assigned Parking underground with a gated entrance.