All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2
Last updated August 29 2019 at 4:48 AM

2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2

2616 N Beachwood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2616 N Beachwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1BR/1BA in a private building in the heart of beautiful Beachwood Canyon! Large Bedroom, central air and heat, fully tiled bath with amenities, refinished hardwood floors, fully applianced kitchen features refinished cabinets, extra storage space, privacy with a gated entrance, the best view of the Hollywood Sign from your front yard in Los Angeles! Beachwood Canyon is one of the most iconic and beautiful neighborhoods in all of Los Angeles. Blocks away to Beachwood Village with shops and restaurants.
Air conditioning, Hardwood floors, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator
1 Assigned Parking underground with a gated entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2 have any available units?
2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2 have?
Some of 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2 offers parking.
Does 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2 have a pool?
No, 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College