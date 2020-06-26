All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

2614 South BENTLEY Avenue

2614 South Bentley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2614 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Absolutely adorable traditional home with all its original beauty in tact! Hardwood floors, wood burning Fireplace w/gas starter, formal dining room with built-ins, original kitchen with a stove/oven, refrigerator & great details! Tiled bath has tub & separate stall shower. Laundry room. Ample bedrooms w/walk-in closets. Lots of storage space in this wonderful home! Large fenced back yard, 2 car detached garage & long driveway for plenty of off street parking. Great location 1 1/2 Blocks to Light Rail makes for an simple & fast commute to Santa Monica or Downtown or the easy FWY access to SM, the Beach, the Valley & Downtown LA. Close to Pico, Restaurants, Shopping, Landmark, Century City, Culver City and Westwood. Pets:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 South BENTLEY Avenue have any available units?
2614 South BENTLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 South BENTLEY Avenue have?
Some of 2614 South BENTLEY Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 South BENTLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2614 South BENTLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 South BENTLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2614 South BENTLEY Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2614 South BENTLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2614 South BENTLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 2614 South BENTLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 South BENTLEY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 South BENTLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 2614 South BENTLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2614 South BENTLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2614 South BENTLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 South BENTLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 South BENTLEY Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
