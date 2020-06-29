Amenities

hardwood floors parking clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill

Silverlake 1950's Spanish 2 bedroom 1 bath with bonus office/studio - This charming light filled upstairs unit is centrally located in Silverlake near 365 market, Silverlake Wine, Gingergrass and more. Featuring 2 bedrooms plus a studio/office this home has great original details such as hardwood floors and the 1950's pistachio green tiled bathroom and kitchen.There is a separate laundry/mud room with a side door and a serene private back yard with a mature lemon tree, bbq and perfect lounge areas. Parking is provided for one car on site. Permits for extra vehicles. Available for immediate occupancy. There are currently no physical showings a 3D video tour is available. If you have questions please contact Jessica 917-674-7200 Virtual 3D tour: https://www.joeshoots3d.com/3d-model/2614-silver-lake-blvd/fullscreen/



(RLNE5690586)