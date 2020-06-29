All apartments in Los Angeles
2614 Silver Lake Blvd
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

2614 Silver Lake Blvd

2614 Silver Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2614 Silver Lake Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
Silverlake 1950's Spanish 2 bedroom 1 bath with bonus office/studio - This charming light filled upstairs unit is centrally located in Silverlake near 365 market, Silverlake Wine, Gingergrass and more. Featuring 2 bedrooms plus a studio/office this home has great original details such as hardwood floors and the 1950's pistachio green tiled bathroom and kitchen.There is a separate laundry/mud room with a side door and a serene private back yard with a mature lemon tree, bbq and perfect lounge areas. Parking is provided for one car on site. Permits for extra vehicles. Available for immediate occupancy. There are currently no physical showings a 3D video tour is available. If you have questions please contact Jessica 917-674-7200 Virtual 3D tour: https://www.joeshoots3d.com/3d-model/2614-silver-lake-blvd/fullscreen/

(RLNE5690586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 Silver Lake Blvd have any available units?
2614 Silver Lake Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 Silver Lake Blvd have?
Some of 2614 Silver Lake Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 Silver Lake Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Silver Lake Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Silver Lake Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2614 Silver Lake Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2614 Silver Lake Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2614 Silver Lake Blvd offers parking.
Does 2614 Silver Lake Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 Silver Lake Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Silver Lake Blvd have a pool?
No, 2614 Silver Lake Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2614 Silver Lake Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2614 Silver Lake Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Silver Lake Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 Silver Lake Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

