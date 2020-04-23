2614 CORRALITAS

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2 bedroom PLUS Loft & 2.5 bath in newer modern duplex. Great architectural space with loft (not included in bedroom count), dramatic high celings, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, & plenty of windows Enjoy fireplaces in both the living room and the master bedroom. Both bedrooms are a nice size and have huge walk in closets! 2 Balconies, large private roof terrace, central AC/Heat, Washer/Dryer, Garage and extra storage too. Located moments from popular dining, shopping, transportation, and recreation. Come have a look!