Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2614 CORRALITAS
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2614 CORRALITAS

2614 N Corralitas Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2614 N Corralitas Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom PLUS Loft & 2.5 bath in newer modern duplex. Great architectural space with loft (not included in bedroom count), dramatic high celings, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, & plenty of windows Enjoy fireplaces in both the living room and the master bedroom. Both bedrooms are a nice size and have huge walk in closets! 2 Balconies, large private roof terrace, central AC/Heat, Washer/Dryer, Garage and extra storage too. Located moments from popular dining, shopping, transportation, and recreation. Come have a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 CORRALITAS have any available units?
2614 CORRALITAS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 CORRALITAS have?
Some of 2614 CORRALITAS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 CORRALITAS currently offering any rent specials?
2614 CORRALITAS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 CORRALITAS pet-friendly?
No, 2614 CORRALITAS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2614 CORRALITAS offer parking?
Yes, 2614 CORRALITAS offers parking.
Does 2614 CORRALITAS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2614 CORRALITAS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 CORRALITAS have a pool?
No, 2614 CORRALITAS does not have a pool.
Does 2614 CORRALITAS have accessible units?
No, 2614 CORRALITAS does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 CORRALITAS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2614 CORRALITAS has units with dishwashers.
