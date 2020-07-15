All apartments in Los Angeles
2613 LAUREL Pass / Bypass

2613 Laurel Pass · No Longer Available
Location

2613 Laurel Pass, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Located up a long driveway in a secluded canyon, yet easy walking distance to the coveted Wonderland Ave. Elementary School. This Mid-Century Modern home was designed by Jacob Tracht AIA in 1961, and features soaring ceilings and terrazzo floors. Four bedrooms, two and a half baths. KitchenAid appliances and a Subzero refrigerator. Built-in speakers. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Hot tub and pool, perfect for entertaining. Attached two-car carport, with additional parking for three more cars, plus ample off street parking. Enjoy the natural beauty of the Santa Monica Mountains, while only minutes away from Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, and Studio City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 LAUREL Pass / Bypass have any available units?
2613 LAUREL Pass / Bypass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 LAUREL Pass / Bypass have?
Some of 2613 LAUREL Pass / Bypass's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 LAUREL Pass / Bypass currently offering any rent specials?
2613 LAUREL Pass / Bypass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 LAUREL Pass / Bypass pet-friendly?
No, 2613 LAUREL Pass / Bypass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2613 LAUREL Pass / Bypass offer parking?
Yes, 2613 LAUREL Pass / Bypass offers parking.
Does 2613 LAUREL Pass / Bypass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2613 LAUREL Pass / Bypass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 LAUREL Pass / Bypass have a pool?
Yes, 2613 LAUREL Pass / Bypass has a pool.
Does 2613 LAUREL Pass / Bypass have accessible units?
No, 2613 LAUREL Pass / Bypass does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 LAUREL Pass / Bypass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 LAUREL Pass / Bypass has units with dishwashers.
