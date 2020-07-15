2613 LAUREL Pass / Bypass

Amenities

Located up a long driveway in a secluded canyon, yet easy walking distance to the coveted Wonderland Ave. Elementary School. This Mid-Century Modern home was designed by Jacob Tracht AIA in 1961, and features soaring ceilings and terrazzo floors. Four bedrooms, two and a half baths. KitchenAid appliances and a Subzero refrigerator. Built-in speakers. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Hot tub and pool, perfect for entertaining. Attached two-car carport, with additional parking for three more cars, plus ample off street parking. Enjoy the natural beauty of the Santa Monica Mountains, while only minutes away from Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, and Studio City.