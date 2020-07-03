All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:58 AM

2612 Corralitas

2612 Corralitas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2612 Corralitas Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Architectural 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath PLUS LOFT. Modern and stylish duplex with dramatic high cielings and tons of windows allowing for plenty of light and pretty hillside views. Open kitchen with stainless appliances, 2 fireplaces (one in living and one in master), walk-in closet, washer/dryer on bedroom level, private roof top sun deck and balcony, central AC/Heat, and private one car garage with additional parking space next to unit. Great location with easy access to shopping, dining, & entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 Corralitas have any available units?
2612 Corralitas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 Corralitas have?
Some of 2612 Corralitas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 Corralitas currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Corralitas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Corralitas pet-friendly?
No, 2612 Corralitas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2612 Corralitas offer parking?
Yes, 2612 Corralitas offers parking.
Does 2612 Corralitas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2612 Corralitas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Corralitas have a pool?
No, 2612 Corralitas does not have a pool.
Does 2612 Corralitas have accessible units?
No, 2612 Corralitas does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Corralitas have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 Corralitas does not have units with dishwashers.

