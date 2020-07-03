2612 Corralitas

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Architectural 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath PLUS LOFT. Modern and stylish duplex with dramatic high cielings and tons of windows allowing for plenty of light and pretty hillside views. Open kitchen with stainless appliances, 2 fireplaces (one in living and one in master), walk-in closet, washer/dryer on bedroom level, private roof top sun deck and balcony, central AC/Heat, and private one car garage with additional parking space next to unit. Great location with easy access to shopping, dining, & entertainment.