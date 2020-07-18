All apartments in Los Angeles
2611 Hyperion Ave

2611 Hyperion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2611 Hyperion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Gorgeous New modern construction in Silverlake. - Property Id: 277016

The house is rented for $4900 a month. If you sign a year lease, you will receive 2 months free rent (a total of $9800) which brings monthly rent to $4000

After 1 year, the monthly rent will be $4900

Gorgeous new modern construction in prime Silverlake. This two stories luxurious home features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and a home office space.
The backyard is beautiful and private. Home is situated off the main street and is just steps away from Silverlake's most trendy restaurants, Cafes and shops. Must see!

Brand New Luxury Home - Completely new construction - move in ready!
2 Floors
3 bedrooms 3 bath + office space
Outdoor back yard space

Amazing location! Very Quiet home, tucked in the back and off the street, Lots of sunlight

Included:
Washer & Dryer
Built in wine rack and kitchen island
Top of the line kitchen & bathrooms
All new finishes, appliances, and hardware.
Hardwood floors
Large patio in the front and back!
Central Air Conditioning
1 Parking Space included
Big dogs OK !
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2611-hyperion-ave-los-angeles-ca/277016
Property Id 277016

(RLNE5938832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Hyperion Ave have any available units?
2611 Hyperion Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2611 Hyperion Ave have?
Some of 2611 Hyperion Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Hyperion Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Hyperion Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Hyperion Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2611 Hyperion Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2611 Hyperion Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2611 Hyperion Ave offers parking.
Does 2611 Hyperion Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2611 Hyperion Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Hyperion Ave have a pool?
No, 2611 Hyperion Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2611 Hyperion Ave have accessible units?
No, 2611 Hyperion Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Hyperion Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2611 Hyperion Ave has units with dishwashers.
