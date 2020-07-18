2611 Hyperion Ave

Amenities
Gorgeous New modern construction in Silverlake. - Property Id: 277016
The house is rented for $4900 a month. If you sign a year lease, you will receive 2 months free rent (a total of $9800) which brings monthly rent to $4000
After 1 year, the monthly rent will be $4900
Gorgeous new modern construction in prime Silverlake. This two stories luxurious home features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and a home office space.
The backyard is beautiful and private. Home is situated off the main street and is just steps away from Silverlake's most trendy restaurants, Cafes and shops. Must see!
Brand New Luxury Home - Completely new construction - move in ready!
2 Floors
3 bedrooms 3 bath + office space
Outdoor back yard space
Amazing location! Very Quiet home, tucked in the back and off the street, Lots of sunlight
Included:
Washer & Dryer
Built in wine rack and kitchen island
Top of the line kitchen & bathrooms
All new finishes, appliances, and hardware.
Hardwood floors
Large patio in the front and back!
Central Air Conditioning
1 Parking Space included
Big dogs OK !
