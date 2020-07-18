Amenities

Gorgeous New modern construction in Silverlake. - Property Id: 277016



The house is rented for $4900 a month. If you sign a year lease, you will receive 2 months free rent (a total of $9800) which brings monthly rent to $4000



After 1 year, the monthly rent will be $4900



Gorgeous new modern construction in prime Silverlake. This two stories luxurious home features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and a home office space.

The backyard is beautiful and private. Home is situated off the main street and is just steps away from Silverlake's most trendy restaurants, Cafes and shops. Must see!



Brand New Luxury Home - Completely new construction - move in ready!

2 Floors

3 bedrooms 3 bath + office space

Outdoor back yard space



Amazing location! Very Quiet home, tucked in the back and off the street, Lots of sunlight



Included:

Washer & Dryer

Built in wine rack and kitchen island

Top of the line kitchen & bathrooms

All new finishes, appliances, and hardware.

Hardwood floors

Large patio in the front and back!

Central Air Conditioning

1 Parking Space included

Big dogs OK !

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2611-hyperion-ave-los-angeles-ca/277016

