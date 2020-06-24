All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2604 Reynier Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2604 Reynier Avenue
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:20 AM

2604 Reynier Avenue

2604 Reynier Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2604 Reynier Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Email Listing Agent for Showings: Philip Lucas : Philip.Lucas@Compass.com

Convenient corner lot property located right in REYNIER VILLAGE, Beverly Wood adjencent neighborhood, right across from Shenandoah Street Elementary School, KAISER Permanente. Close to Beverly Hills, Pico-Robertson, Century City, close to a the grass park. Includes refriderator, washer and dryer, gated, fit 2 car garage with 4 cars in the driveway. The home has Solar Panels, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Gas cook top, oven and microwave all included! Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Reynier Avenue have any available units?
2604 Reynier Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2604 Reynier Avenue have?
Some of 2604 Reynier Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 Reynier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Reynier Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Reynier Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2604 Reynier Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2604 Reynier Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2604 Reynier Avenue offers parking.
Does 2604 Reynier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2604 Reynier Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Reynier Avenue have a pool?
No, 2604 Reynier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Reynier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2604 Reynier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Reynier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 Reynier Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College