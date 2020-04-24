2604 DEVISTA Place

Amenities
Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac in the sought after lower Nichols Canyon, sits this ultra private modern/mid-century designer home. An open floor plan with high ceilings makes it feel like your own private oasis. Designer details throughout include terrazzo floors throughout and a chef's kitchen. Formal dining and living both have their own beautiful stone fireplaces. A gorgeous landscape yard with explosive views, large pool and hot tub makes this an entertainers dream. Newly installed solar panels power the entire house making this a 100% eco-friendly option.