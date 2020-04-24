All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

2604 DEVISTA Place

2604 Devista Place · No Longer Available
Location

2604 Devista Place, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac in the sought after lower Nichols Canyon, sits this ultra private modern/mid-century designer home. An open floor plan with high ceilings makes it feel like your own private oasis. Designer details throughout include terrazzo floors throughout and a chef's kitchen. Formal dining and living both have their own beautiful stone fireplaces. A gorgeous landscape yard with explosive views, large pool and hot tub makes this an entertainers dream. Newly installed solar panels power the entire house making this a 100% eco-friendly option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 DEVISTA Place have any available units?
2604 DEVISTA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2604 DEVISTA Place have?
Some of 2604 DEVISTA Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 DEVISTA Place currently offering any rent specials?
2604 DEVISTA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 DEVISTA Place pet-friendly?
No, 2604 DEVISTA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2604 DEVISTA Place offer parking?
Yes, 2604 DEVISTA Place offers parking.
Does 2604 DEVISTA Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2604 DEVISTA Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 DEVISTA Place have a pool?
Yes, 2604 DEVISTA Place has a pool.
Does 2604 DEVISTA Place have accessible units?
No, 2604 DEVISTA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 DEVISTA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2604 DEVISTA Place has units with dishwashers.
