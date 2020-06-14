26 Westminster Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors all utils included recently renovated coffee bar

Nice renovated studio apartment with laminate wood floors, freshly renovated with kitchen, great water pressure, $1795 mo.with all utilities paid. Secured building with bike space & laundry on site, great location with coffee shop and a charming market place right down the street. Walking distance to trendy restaurants, shops and Abbott Kinney Blvd, street parking only. Sorry, no pets and no subleasing/AirBnB rentals are allowed on the property.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.