26 Westminster Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26 Westminster Avenue

26 E Westminster Ave · No Longer Available
Location

26 E Westminster Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
coffee bar
hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Nice renovated studio apartment with laminate wood floors, freshly renovated with kitchen, great water pressure, $1795 mo.with all utilities paid. Secured building with bike space & laundry on site, great location with coffee shop and a charming market place right down the street. Walking distance to trendy restaurants, shops and Abbott Kinney Blvd, street parking only. Sorry, no pets and no subleasing/AirBnB rentals are allowed on the property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

