2590 North BEACHWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A rare opportunity to live in a piece of Hollywood history! This charming, light and bright 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom plus powder belonged to Hollywood legend Robert Osborne of Turner Classic Movies and hasn't been occupied by anyone else in over 30 years. Robert used to visit here with Betty Davis, Barbara Rush, Carole Cook, Diane Baker, Jane Powell and many more in this very unit! 2 floors, back upstairs unit, very private. Hardwood floors throughout. Central Air. Pristine condition with original finishes and built ins. Flower covered terrace off of master bedroom where you can gaze at the stars. Washer/Dryer in unit. Refrigerator included. One car garage. Amazing lower Beachwood Canyon location. Hike to Hollywood sign. Walk to Beachwood market and Cafe, Franklin Village shops, restaurants and Gelson's! Very central. Close to Netflix, Paramount, Viacom and more!