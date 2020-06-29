All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

2590 North BEACHWOOD Drive

2590 Beachwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2590 Beachwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A rare opportunity to live in a piece of Hollywood history! This charming, light and bright 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom plus powder belonged to Hollywood legend Robert Osborne of Turner Classic Movies and hasn't been occupied by anyone else in over 30 years. Robert used to visit here with Betty Davis, Barbara Rush, Carole Cook, Diane Baker, Jane Powell and many more in this very unit! 2 floors, back upstairs unit, very private. Hardwood floors throughout. Central Air. Pristine condition with original finishes and built ins. Flower covered terrace off of master bedroom where you can gaze at the stars. Washer/Dryer in unit. Refrigerator included. One car garage. Amazing lower Beachwood Canyon location. Hike to Hollywood sign. Walk to Beachwood market and Cafe, Franklin Village shops, restaurants and Gelson's! Very central. Close to Netflix, Paramount, Viacom and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2590 North BEACHWOOD Drive have any available units?
2590 North BEACHWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2590 North BEACHWOOD Drive have?
Some of 2590 North BEACHWOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2590 North BEACHWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2590 North BEACHWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2590 North BEACHWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2590 North BEACHWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2590 North BEACHWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2590 North BEACHWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 2590 North BEACHWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2590 North BEACHWOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2590 North BEACHWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 2590 North BEACHWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2590 North BEACHWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 2590 North BEACHWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2590 North BEACHWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2590 North BEACHWOOD Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
