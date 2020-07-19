259 West MANCHESTER Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony all utils included parking recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

Located on the coveted first hill of Playa del Rey and steps from the sand, enjoy the beach lifestyle year round in this mid-century modern 3 bed/2bath main level unit. Experience all the amenities of coastal living in Silicon Beach - Walk to restaurants and shops, bike up and down the coast, surf the waves, and more.Great entertaining space accessible to the business hubs of Playa Vista and Marina Del Rey, with easy highway access to the 90, 405, and 105. Quick commute for air travel via LAX.Excellent school district. Nature trails located in the neighborhood, adjacent to the Blue Butterfly Preserve. Walk to Ballona Wetlands Nature Reserve in Playa del Rey.Bright, open living spaces, updated with careful attention to retaining the home's original charm and character. Spacious kitchen with breakfast nook, gas range and plenty of cabinet space. Lush, private back yard with built-in gas grill and fountain. In-unit, full size washer and dryer in large laundry room. All utilities included (gas, electric, water, and Internet). 1 year lease, street parking. 1733 sq ft $4650.00 security deposit $3000