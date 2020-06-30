259 W Manchester Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub internet access

Playa del Rey Penthouse - Property Id: 226895



- 1 bed + office, 2 full bath, en suite laundry

- 360 ocean, city, Hollywood sign view

- Hot tub on rooftop deck

- Completely renovated 2016, with master bath updated Dec 2018

- Gas Fireplace

- 2-car garage

- Includes Utilities

- Security system

- Fenced front yard

- Wet Bar



Located at the top of the coveted first hill of Playa del Rey West, this home offers the best of coastal LA living. Stunning 360 rooftop view and steps from the sand, luxurious 1 bed + office, 2 bath upstairs home. Completely renovated in 2016 with brand new kitchen with stainless appliances, new hardwood floors throughout, master bath renovated in 2018 with huge double shower, soaking tub, and double vanity. Magnificent rooftop deck with hot tub, panoramic ocean views, patio, and balcony. Open concept. Private master bedroom with walk-in closet, second storage closet, office and laundry room.



Steps to the beach and strand. Quick access to the 90, 405, 105, Playa Vista. Walk to shops and restaurants of PdR.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226895

Property Id 226895



(RLNE5574535)