Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

259 W Manchester Ave

259 Manchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

259 Manchester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Playa del Rey Penthouse - Property Id: 226895

- 1 bed + office, 2 full bath, en suite laundry
- 360 ocean, city, Hollywood sign view
- Hot tub on rooftop deck
- Completely renovated 2016, with master bath updated Dec 2018
- Gas Fireplace
- 2-car garage
- Includes Utilities
- Security system
- Fenced front yard
- Wet Bar

Located at the top of the coveted first hill of Playa del Rey West, this home offers the best of coastal LA living. Stunning 360 rooftop view and steps from the sand, luxurious 1 bed + office, 2 bath upstairs home. Completely renovated in 2016 with brand new kitchen with stainless appliances, new hardwood floors throughout, master bath renovated in 2018 with huge double shower, soaking tub, and double vanity. Magnificent rooftop deck with hot tub, panoramic ocean views, patio, and balcony. Open concept. Private master bedroom with walk-in closet, second storage closet, office and laundry room.

Steps to the beach and strand. Quick access to the 90, 405, 105, Playa Vista. Walk to shops and restaurants of PdR.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226895
Property Id 226895

(RLNE5574535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 W Manchester Ave have any available units?
259 W Manchester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 259 W Manchester Ave have?
Some of 259 W Manchester Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 W Manchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
259 W Manchester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 W Manchester Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 259 W Manchester Ave is pet friendly.
Does 259 W Manchester Ave offer parking?
Yes, 259 W Manchester Ave offers parking.
Does 259 W Manchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 259 W Manchester Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 W Manchester Ave have a pool?
No, 259 W Manchester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 259 W Manchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 259 W Manchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 259 W Manchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 259 W Manchester Ave has units with dishwashers.

