2585 LEICESTER Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A resort-like 4 bedroom sanctuary minutes from the Sunset Strip! This stunning home offers 30+ ft ceilings, skylights and unobstructed canyon views with multiple decks that are ideal for entertaining. Master bedroom features a fireplace that cuts through to a master bath adorned with custom teak and granite accents. Chefs kitchen boasts sleek modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and marbled granite countertops. Recessed lighting, hardwood + stone flooring + direct access to 2-car garage. Near Wonderland Ave & Carpenter Elementary Schools. This light-filled gem situated on a private street between hip Laurel + Nichols Canyons, offers that elusive combo: the convenience of a thriving city with priceless serenity. Home was recently featured on "American Dream TV."