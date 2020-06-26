All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2585 LEICESTER Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2585 LEICESTER Drive

2585 Leicester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2585 Leicester Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A resort-like 4 bedroom sanctuary minutes from the Sunset Strip! This stunning home offers 30+ ft ceilings, skylights and unobstructed canyon views with multiple decks that are ideal for entertaining. Master bedroom features a fireplace that cuts through to a master bath adorned with custom teak and granite accents. Chefs kitchen boasts sleek modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and marbled granite countertops. Recessed lighting, hardwood + stone flooring + direct access to 2-car garage. Near Wonderland Ave & Carpenter Elementary Schools. This light-filled gem situated on a private street between hip Laurel + Nichols Canyons, offers that elusive combo: the convenience of a thriving city with priceless serenity. Home was recently featured on "American Dream TV."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2585 LEICESTER Drive have any available units?
2585 LEICESTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2585 LEICESTER Drive have?
Some of 2585 LEICESTER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2585 LEICESTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2585 LEICESTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2585 LEICESTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2585 LEICESTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2585 LEICESTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2585 LEICESTER Drive offers parking.
Does 2585 LEICESTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2585 LEICESTER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2585 LEICESTER Drive have a pool?
No, 2585 LEICESTER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2585 LEICESTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 2585 LEICESTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2585 LEICESTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2585 LEICESTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
