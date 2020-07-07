All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2571 WALLINGFORD Drive

2571 Wallingford Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2571 Wallingford Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
One of the most iconic estates in Beverly Hills 90210. The newly rebuilt & expanded Wallingford estate is spread over a 5-acre exclusive promontory. Extremely private & located 10 mins from the BH Hotel & 20 mins from Van Nuys private airport, both entrances can only be accessed through 2 private/gated streets. Exquisitely designed & built w/ impeccable taste, the sophisticated & stylish transitional estate infuses today's technology w/ magnificently refined rooms & timeless elegance. Totaling approx. 46K SF under roof & approx. 38K SF under A/C & boasting 12 bedrooms & 24 bath, approx. 5K SF guest penthouse, caretaker house, 2-bdrm guardhouse, 10 car garage & parking for 80. A one-of-a-kind indoor sports complex w/ basketball, pickleball, gym, boxing ring, sports lounge & bar all celebrate an active lifestyle & the love of sports. The biggest zero edge pool in BH perfectly frames the extensive grounds & views. Additional properties on private streets are also available separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 90 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2571 WALLINGFORD Drive have any available units?
2571 WALLINGFORD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2571 WALLINGFORD Drive have?
Some of 2571 WALLINGFORD Drive's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2571 WALLINGFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2571 WALLINGFORD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2571 WALLINGFORD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2571 WALLINGFORD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2571 WALLINGFORD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2571 WALLINGFORD Drive offers parking.
Does 2571 WALLINGFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2571 WALLINGFORD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2571 WALLINGFORD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2571 WALLINGFORD Drive has a pool.
Does 2571 WALLINGFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 2571 WALLINGFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2571 WALLINGFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2571 WALLINGFORD Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

