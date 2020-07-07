2571 WALLINGFORD Drive

Amenities

garage gym pool air conditioning basketball court clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

One of the most iconic estates in Beverly Hills 90210. The newly rebuilt & expanded Wallingford estate is spread over a 5-acre exclusive promontory. Extremely private & located 10 mins from the BH Hotel & 20 mins from Van Nuys private airport, both entrances can only be accessed through 2 private/gated streets. Exquisitely designed & built w/ impeccable taste, the sophisticated & stylish transitional estate infuses today's technology w/ magnificently refined rooms & timeless elegance. Totaling approx. 46K SF under roof & approx. 38K SF under A/C & boasting 12 bedrooms & 24 bath, approx. 5K SF guest penthouse, caretaker house, 2-bdrm guardhouse, 10 car garage & parking for 80. A one-of-a-kind indoor sports complex w/ basketball, pickleball, gym, boxing ring, sports lounge & bar all celebrate an active lifestyle & the love of sports. The biggest zero edge pool in BH perfectly frames the extensive grounds & views. Additional properties on private streets are also available separately.